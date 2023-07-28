We’ll serve people to the best of our ability- Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured of quality service delivery under Omituntun 2.0, stating together with his political appointees and top civil servants sworn in on Wednesday, they will serve the state to the best of their abilities.

Makinde maintained that contrary to the notion that administrations are often non-committal during second terms, his government will leave a strong legacy in the state and not let the people down.

He stated this at the swearing-in of the secretary to the state government, head of service, 16 commissioners, 14 permanent secretaries, including the accountant-general of the state, held at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

He charged the new appointees to see their appointment and elevation as a call to greater work and responsibility, saying: “To you all, this is a call for more work. Some of the commissioners worked with me during the first tenure and some of you already know how I work and nothing is going to change.

“Some people have said that second-term administrations are usually very lax because they are not looking for anything. Well, we are looking for a strong legacy to give back to Oyo State. So, we are not going to let our people down.

“I want you to know that we have a lot to do for our people. We already prepared the roadmap for sustainable development 2023-2027. Please, key into it.

“These are very difficult periods. A lot has happened in this second tenure, and from what we have seen, a lot will be required from us. There should not be laxity. You have all taken the oath of office and I expect you to deliver according to the oath you have just taken,” the governor told the appointees.

Read also: Enrolment is free of charge, beware of fraudsters – DG NIMC

Olanike Kudirat Adeyemo, a former deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Ibadan, was sworn in as the secretary to the state government, while the head of service, Olubunmi Oni, was also sworn in, following her appointment in May.

Speaking further on the appointment of the permanent secretaries in the public service, Makinde said the state government would continue with the conduct of the examinations, urging those interested in becoming permanent secretaries to get ready for examinations, as the list of successful applicants for the top civil service posts has been exhausted.

The governor, who maintained that his administration has continued to follow through on its commitment to run an all-inclusive government that leaves no zone behind, said all 14 federal constituencies in the state have at least one commissioner among those sworn in.

He charged residents of the state not to distract the administration with criticisms that are not constructive, but should rather allow the government to serve the best interest of the people.