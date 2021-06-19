How Lupin Became Netflix’s Biggest Title In The First Quarter of 2021

The French drama was the most-watched title on the streaming platform within the first 3 months of 2021. According to the folks at Netflix, over 70 million member accounts worldwide tuned in within the first month to watch the adventures of a professional thief named Assane Diop, who — inspired by the fictional gentleman thief, Arsen Lupin — uses his charm and mastery of disguise to get revenge on the man that ruined his life. Judging by the fact that Netflix had an initial projection of 70 million views, Lupin exceeded expectations. The only other Netflix titles to do better numbers than this in the platform’s history are the period drama, Bridgerton (86 million), and the fantasy series, The Witcher (76 million).

Here are 6 ways we think the show pulled off this incredible feat.

1) Omar Sy:

Omar Sy is no stranger to blockbusters. Already a big star in his home country, the French actor has also featured in Hollywood movies such as X-Men Days Of Future Past, Jurassic World, and Transformers: The Last Knight. Due to his character on Lupin being described as a master of disguise, Sy gets to show off his acting range by playing not just Assane but the character’s assortment of identities. He’s the most likeable antihero on TV right now. A criminal you can’t help but root for.

2) The source material:

Most people would’ve put their lead actor in a top hat and monocle and then made a period drama. But the show’s creator, George Kay, took a different route. Instead of a traditional adaptation, Kay created a new character, who happens to be a fan of the Arsene Lupin books and then uses the source material as an inspiration for that character’s journey with regards to events and locations. It’s brilliant.

3) The show’s breathtaking setting:

Even though viewers might have been stuck at home quarantining when the show was released, Lupin helped viewers escape from the reality of the pandemic by allowing Assane to take them with him on his exciting adventures through the show’s idyllic but very realistic depiction of Paris.

4) Innovative marketing:

In an interview with The Guardian, Sy says that the Lupin marketing team came up with the idea after a brainstorming session to have Sy himself dress up in overalls as a maintenance worker and put up the show’s posters himself. It got people talking.

5) Good reviews:

Lupin has been critically acclaimed. With a 98% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and fans raving about it online, it’s no surprise it has become as popular as it has.

6) It’s easily bingeable nature:

With only 5 episodes released in the first part of season 1, Lupin is the perfect show to settle in and binge on a lazy Saturday afternoon with snacks, drinks, and a blanket. It’ll also keep you on the edge of your seat and ends with one hell of a cliffhanger. Luckily, fans of the show don’t have to wait long for the concluding part. Netflix has confirmed that the entire 10-episode first season has already been filmed, with the second part ready to be released soon.

Either in its original form (in French) or with the English dub, Lupin is a wildly entertaining ride from start to finish. Do yourself a favour and watch it. The second part of season 1 will be released on Netflix on the 11th of June 2021.