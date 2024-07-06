Five iconic buildings to see in your lifetime

Throughout history, iconic buildings have captivated people worldwide, symbolizing cultures, ambitions, and human creativity.

From the romantic Eiffel Tower to the majestic Taj Mahal, these structures represent exceptional architectural achievements and embody the spirit of their cities and countries.

Exploring Europe, Asia, or the Middle East, visiting these landmarks ensures an unforgettable experience, providing insights into history, culture, and architectural design.

Here are five such structures that every traveller and architecture enthusiast should aspire to see

Eiffel Tower, Paris

Rising gracefully against the Parisian skyline, the Eiffel Tower is perhaps the most recognizable symbol of France and a global icon of love and romance. Designed by Gustave Eiffel, this wrought iron lattice tower stands 324 meters (1,063 feet) tall and was completed in 1889 for the Exposition Universelle (World’s Fair) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution. Today, it offers breathtaking views of Paris from its observation decks and remains one of the most visited paid monuments in the world.

Taj Mahal, India

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and a masterpiece of Mughal architecture, the Taj Mahal is a white marble mausoleum located in Agra, India. Commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj Mahal is renowned for its symmetrical design, intricate carvings, and the ethereal glow it takes on during different times of the day. It stands as an enduring symbol of eternal love and is considered one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

Burj Khalifa, Dubai

Dominating the skyline of Dubai, the Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, soaring to a height of 828 meters (2,717 feet). Designed by Adrian Smith of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, this architectural marvel was completed in 2010 and includes residential, commercial, and observation deck floors. The Burj Khalifa offers unparalleled panoramic views of the city and the desert beyond, as well as hosting the renowned At the Top observation deck, making it a must-visit destination for anyone visiting Dubai.

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Situated on Bennelong Point in Sydney Harbour, the Sydney Opera House is one of the most distinctive and famous performing arts centres in the world. Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon and completed in 1973, its sail-like design and stunning waterfront location make it an architectural masterpiece. The Opera House hosts over 1,500 performances annually, ranging from opera and ballet to theatre and concerts, attracting millions of visitors who come to admire its architectural beauty and cultural significance.

The Shard, London

Standing tall as the tallest building in the United Kingdom, The Shard is a striking glass skyscraper located in the heart of London. Designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano and completed in 2012, The Shard’s unique pyramidal shape and glass façade have become iconic in London’s skyline. With its observation deck, The View from The Shard, offering unparalleled views across London, it has quickly become a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike, showcasing the city from a breathtaking vantage point.