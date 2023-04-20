United Nigeria Airlines gets IOSA certification

United Nigeria Airlines has been successfully registered as an IOSA Operator under the IATA Operational Safety Audit program (IOSA) for the initial IOSA Audit which commenced last year.

A message from Nick Careen, IOSA’s senior vice president, of operations, safety and security, dated March 13, 2023, reads: “IATA is proud to recognize that United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited has been successfully registered as an IOSA Operator under the IATA Operational Safety Audit Programme (IOSA), in accordance with the provisions of the IOSA Program Manual”.

Mazi Osita Okonkwo, chief operating officer of United Nigeria Airlines, said the IOSA certification is a major achievement for the airline.

“We are extremely excited that we have formally achieved our target, set on the first day of operation, of operating according to best global standards, which IATA is the custodian of, within 2 years of taking to the skies.

“I must say that the audit process, which was thorough and tasking, has been a worthwhile exercise as it provided us invaluable opportunities to improve our processes and procedures.

“Our profound gratitude goes to the great Team United Nigeria that worked diligently and tirelessly to prepare and follow through the audit processes.

“We also thank our esteemed customers; your patronage and belief in us have pushed us to continue to pursue excellence in operations as we safely fly you daily to unite joyfully with your families, friends, associates and businesses.

“We thank our regulators and services partners who have guided and supported us in our journey so far.”

Okonkwo further stated, “The certification affirms that we are operating according to the best global operational safety standards, which we are very proud of. I can assure our esteemed customers that we will remain committed to these high standards as we expand our local operations and prepare for regional operations of which being on the IATA Registry is a requirement.”