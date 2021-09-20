Two years after, Ethiopian Airlines resumes Enugu flight operations

Africa’s largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines will be resuming its flight to Enugu, the Eastern Heartland of Nigeria.

The three weekly flights will be operated with B787 Dreamliner.

The flight will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays every week.

The flight, which will resume on October 1, Nigeria’s Independence day, will reinforce Ethiopian Airlines’ good relationship with Nigeria since the first flight to Nigeria in 1960.

Ethiopian Airlines stopped flights to Enugu in 2019 when the Nigerian aviation authorities closed the airport to refurbish the airport’s runway.

Before the closure of the airport for runway repairs, the airline was the only international airline operating in Enugu.

The Airport was officially opened to domestic flights in 2020 and to International flights in August 2021. Enugu is the capital of Enugu State and was the Centre of Administration in former Eastern Nigeria.

Ethiopian Airlines Operates to four Airports in Nigeria-Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Enugu.