Anambra airport begins commercial flights November – SSG

The Anambra State government has said that commercial flights will begin at the Anambra international passenger and cargo airport, Umueri in November.

Secretary to the state government (SSG), Solo Chukwulobelu disclosed this in Awka on Friday, during the Anambra PFN day; a celebration of all members of pentecostal churches in the state, under the auspices of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Chukwulobelu said: “In the next two months, the national president of PFN will not have to fly to Anambra through Asaba or Enugu, he will have to fly down to Anambra directly, through the Umueri international passenger and cargo airport. We will be looking forward to receiving him during that visit.”

He said “we are happy with what the PFN is doing today. We are happy with the prayers offered so far by Bishop Wale Oke. I heard him offer prayers for Anambra State and the forthcoming election.”

Read Also: Obiano lands at Anambra Airport from America, vows Soludo is next governor

“The people of God must feel the impact of governance. No one who is not a believer will be allowed to take governance in Anambra State. The next governor must be a builder, a restorer and a believer.”

Reacting, the candidate of APGA, Soludo said: “I have known Wale Oke from the time I was in government, during the Obasanjo era. He always comes around at the Villa to officiate service then.

“I listened to your prayers that the state will be governed by the faithful and I say Amen to it. I’m one of you. Your prayer that the next governor of Anambra State must be a believer, restorer and a builder is noted, and I want to say that I’m a part of you, and I support the prayer.”