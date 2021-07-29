Obiano lands at Anambra Airport from America, vows Soludo is next governor

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state on Wednesday landed at the Anambra State International Airport after some weeks of vacation in the United States of America. The governor flew in, in a private jet around 11.45am.

While addressing those who trooped out to the airport to welcome him, Obiano vowed that a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chukwuma Soludo would be the next governor of the state .

Obiano left the country shortly after the mainstream primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance held at Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre,Awka, on June 23 that produced Soludo as the candidate of the party for the November 6 poll in the state.

Shortly after that, a crisis erupted in APGA resulting in factional groups in the party nominating their governorship candidates for the governorship election.

On July 16, the Independent National Electoral Commission published the name of the candidate produced by Jude Okeke-led faction of APGA, Chukwuma Umeorji, citing a Jigawa High Court judgement for doing so.

However, returning from America on Wednesday, Obiano assured that the ”mistake” made by INEC in the publication of the party’s candidate for the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election would be corrected.

He said,” Prof. Soludo is the next Governor of Anambra State as issues about the APGA crisis will be a thing of the past soon”.

He assured of delivery of the Anambra International Airport in record time, noting, I feel fulfilled to have a test of my legacy project; the airport today. ”

The governor was received by members of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Uchenna Okafor, Soludo and his running mate in the November poll, Onyeka Ibezim, members of the state executive council, Traditional Rulers, APGA members, among others.