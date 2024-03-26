Tinubu approves funds to bridge airport infrastructure gaps

President Bola Tinubu has approved that the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) be absorbed into the new Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF), to feature the refurbishment of major airports in Nigeria.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media & publicity, said the PIDF and the RHIDF “will successfully eliminate identified bureaucratic inefficiencies, enhance domestic and external counterpart funding opportunities, and expedite project delivery timelines for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

Ngelale stated that the focus was to revitalise and modernise major airports across the country.

He said through targeted investments and infrastructure upgrade, major airports would undergo a comprehensive refurbishment, including improvement in terminal facilities, runway expansion, and implementation of cutting-edge technologies to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

“As the major infrastructural enabler of his global push for foreign direct investment across sectors, the President has further directed that the projects funded under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF) reflect an equitable national spread, such that every Nigerian is impacted by the initiatives of his administration in the most qualitative fashion possible” he added.

On port revitalisation, he said the strategic thrust revolves around the rejuvenation of port facilities and associated infrastructure to streamline operations and enhance the ease of doing business.

“By modernising port facilities and implementing advanced monitoring systems, the goal is to optimise efficiency, attract investments, and bolster Nigeria’s position as a regional trade hub.”