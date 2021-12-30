SAHCO wins aviation ground handling company, passenger support service of the year

SAHCO has won Aviation Ground Handling Company of the year award 2021.

The award was presented to SAHCO by Air Transport Quarterly Magazine in recognition of SAHCO’s consistent quality service deliveries to her numerous clients.

Speaking during the award presentation, Supo Atobatele, Editor in Chief of Air Transport Quarterly, praised SAHCO for constituency in ensuring topnotch services to clients by investing in modern GSE and always rendering services that are of international standards.

While accepting the award, Basil Agboarumi, managing director/CEO, restated SAHCO’s commitment to always delivering quality services even in the face of challenges, he thanked the Management of Air Transport Quarterly for finding SAHCO worthy of the award.

In addition, Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC, has been awarded The Best Passenger’s Support Service company of the year 2021 in recognition of the company’s excellent performance in delivering a safe and efficient air transportation services.

Read also: MMA2 wins ‘Best Domestic Terminal of the Year 2021 Award’

This award was presented to SAHCO during the 11th Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV) Awards 2021.

The event which was well attended by the crème-la-crème of the aviation industry is aimed at hosting the industry to celebrate the end of year aviation development success.

Speaking during the Award presentation, Fortune Idu, the Chairman of NIGAV, while appreciating SAHCO’s doggedness despite the current global challenges plaquing the aviation industry, said “This is to recognize various efforts, strategies, policies and actions by SAHCO in managing the side effects of Covid-19 disruption and recovery initiatives for getting aviation industry back on track.”

It is worthy of note that as part of the company’s constant innovation and investment in Ground Support Equipment (GSE), SAHCO recently made history as the first Ground Handling Company in Nigeria to bring in Cool dollies.

The three Cool Dollies which can be described as Mobile Cold rooms were manufactured by Bombelli, a renowned GSE manufacturer from Italy, has the capacity of taking a pallet or two AKE container load of temperature-sensitive shipment from the aircraft to the cold rooms or freezers in the warehouse.

Furthermore, SAHCO is RA3 Certified, this is a requirement for Ground Handling Companies to be able to ship to Europe and the company is IATA’s Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certified.