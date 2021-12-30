MMA2 wins ‘Best Domestic Terminal of the Year 2021 Award’

The Domestic wing of the Lagos Airport, Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, MMA2, operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) has been awarded the Best Domestic Terminal of The Year 2021 Award.

The prestigious award, which was handed over to BASL in Lagos on Sunday by organisers of the Nigeria Aviation Award (NIGAV), was in recognition of the many firsts, which the terminal recorded in the year under review.

Folake Odutola, BASL’s Group Head of Strategy and Business Development (GHSBD), while speaking commended the organisers of the event for the laudable initiative, noting that it will go a long way to encourage quality service delivery that will ultimately bring about meaningful development in the aviation industry.

She stated that Bi-Courtney was more committed than ever to invest to keep the terminal functioning and continue to make it run effectively and efficiently for better passengers’ experience and safety.

Read also: Emirates SkyCargo transports 600m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

“The beauty of an airport terminal is to deliberately work to make the environment safe, secure and functional to meet users’ satisfaction and in accordance with best practices around the globe. BASL has taken the initiative since inception to deliver quality services to terminal users. This is what we have done over the years to keep the facility in top shape. We are excited and encouraged to know that our modest contribution to the industry is being acknowledged. This can only spur us to do more,” she added.

Earlier, Fortune Idu, Convener of the Programme, stated that the aviation industry has really gone through difficult times, but added that thankfully is recovering fast from the devastation of COVID-19 pandemic, even as other nations of the world are still battling with the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Mr. Idu added that in an environment where safety is not compromised and error is not accepted, the year 2021 has been quite successful in some respects, hence the resolve to identify with organisations, corporate bodies, other aviation stakeholders which have managed to weather the storm to do one of the nation’s most critical sectors proud.

The award, accordingly, he said, was designed to engender heathy competition and meaningful development for national growth.