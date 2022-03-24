SAHCO wins Aviation Company of the Year Award

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has been awarded 2021 Aviation Handling Company of the Year in Nigeria.

The award was presented to SAHCO by ATQnews during their 2022 Travelers Awards which was held in Abuja, Nigeria’s Capital.

ATQnews Annual Awards was premiered in 1996 to recognize best performers in Aviation Industry. The Awards was set up to recognize individuals and firms who have excelled in Aviation, Travel and Tourism amongst others.

Speaking during the Award ceremony, Ikechi Uko the publisher, commended SAHCO’s doggedness and quality services in the aviation sector, according to him “The nomination was done by stakeholders in the industry based on SAHCO’s contributions to the growth of Aviation and Travel in Nigeria. The Award was due to SAHCO’s Consistent performance in Travel Business in 2021”

In his remarks, Basil Agboarumi, managing director/CEO, SAHCO Plc who received the award thanked ATQnews for finding the SAHCO worthy of the award.

Agboarumi dedicated the award to God, then to all staff and management of SAHCO PLC for working hard to ensure safe, speedy and Efficient Aviation Ground Handling Services to clients.

SAHCO is the only Ground Handling company in Nigeria to procure Mobile Cool Dollies. These have the capacity to transport temperature sensitive products like pharmaceuticals and other perishables from the aircraft to the warehouse in the same right temperature. Also, SAHCO’s operations are done by advanced Ground Support Equipment (GSE) that can match the best Ground Handling Companies over the world.

Due to constant training and retraining in accordance to best world practices, SAHCO has one of the best team that have the capacity to consistently offer best Ground Handling Services to her numerous clients in all the commercially operated airports in Nigeria.

At the event, some of SAHCO client airlines won numerous awards, these awardees were from both domestic and international origin, amongst whom are Ibom Air from Domestic airlines category and African World Airlines from the international airlines category.

SAHCO is involved in activities that include passenger handling, ramp handling, cargo handling and warehousing, aviation security, VIP lounge services amongst other aviation related services.

SAHCO is a publicly listed aviation ground handling service provider that is present in all the commercially operated Airports in Nigeria which are Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Calabar, Ilorin, Enugu, Maiduguri, Gombe, Akure, Ibadan, Jos, Asaba, Benin, Bauchi, Uyo, Sokoto, Kaduna and Yola, Bayelsa, Warri, Anambra.