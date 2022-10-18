Nigeria Air will begin operations this year – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assured that the country’s proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air, will begin operations before the end of 2021.

Buhari disclosed this in Abuja while declaring open the third Ministerial Performance Review retreat organised to evaluate the level of progress made in the implementation of the nine priority agenda of his administration.

Buhari said the carrier was expected to commence flight operations before the end of this year, adding that the establishment of Nigeria Air was at 91 percent completion.

He also expressed joy on the certification of Lagos and Abuja international airports by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, while Kano and Port Harcourt Airports are undergoing similar certification processes.

Read also: Nigeria, Ethiopian Airlines partnership on Nigeria Air, a boost to Africa- Moges

The president said “high-impact projects” had been implemented across the country to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

He listed progress made in the areas of agriculture, economy, infrastructure, security, health, anti-corruption among others.

Buhari told participants and guests at the retreat, including the keynote speaker and immediate past president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that over 3,800 kilometres of roads had been constructed across the country, while 38 new aircraft were acquired for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to boost the fight against insurgency.

He added that 38.7 million Nigerians had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 35 percent of the total eligible population target for vaccination.