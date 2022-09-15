NIGAV summit to address interrelationship among sub-sectors of air transport

NIGAV Centre is set for an all air transport business summit and Expo the Airports and Airlines Business Summit and Expo, AABSE 2022 to address interrelationship among sub-sectors of air transportation.

Nigeria’s leading integrated aviation summit under the theme, ‘Fixing the broken links’ aims to connect service delivery with customer’s expectations and will be held from the 20th – 22nd Sept 2022, 9am-4pm daily at the NIGAV Expo Centre at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The summit will feature key industry leaders in panel discussions on ways to promote an accelerated customer driven post pandemic industry recovery and offers a unique learning opportunity for common customer experience management and information sharing.

Read also: Red Star consolidates growth at 30, set to acquire cargo aircraft

The expo which is part of the event is an industry window to world for all services that is offered within the spheres of airport and airlines operations, this include; travel and tourism services, airlines, handling, hangers, technologies solutions, Food and Beverages, Lounges and general supplies to industry.

The event which is supported by the Federal Ministry of Aviation will have the Honourable Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika as the Special Guest of Honour.

The event is expected to host 200 delegates from both from the private and public sectors that have direct and indirect relationship with the aviation industry.