Red Star consolidates growth at 30, set to acquire cargo aircraft

Red Star Express has confirmed its readiness to scale on technology to advance its operations as it clocks 30 years of successfully doing business in Nigeria and transforming the country’s logistics industry.

This is also as the company disclosed plans to acquire its own aircraft to help move agro-cargo products and other products in and out of Nigeria.

Speaking at an Executive Media Round Table recently, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Red Star Express Plc, Auwalu Badamasi Babura explained that the timing was right for the firm to embrace technology in solidifying its authority as an industry leader within the courier and logistics sector and further expand its market share.

Its international interests notwithstanding, Red Star is not about to let loose its expansion focus in Nigeria, where it currently has about 166 offices, over 1,600 vehicles, a fleet of trucks, bikes and world-class warehouses.

As part of its strategic rapid expansion, Red Star is also scheduled to soon unveil her world class warehouse at International Airport in Lagos and a Vehicle Service Centre on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway corridor to take care of its large fleet.

Speaking on plans to acquire an aircraft to boost agro-cargo exports in Nigeria, Babura said, “We all know that Nigeria is a consuming nation. We have aircraft that come to Nigeria on a daily basis from China, Turkey, India and they all come fully loaded but the majority of them are going back almost empty. But we are doing something differently.

“We have studied the market; we have seen what a competitor is doing. Effective December this year, we will have an aircraft for cargo movements. These plans have been on-going for the last two years and it has been perfected and has come to stay. We will be moving agro products and using the aircraft for our logistics business.”

He attributed the company’s remarkable success to her highly skilled members of staff. The Managing Director also stated, “In the last 30 years, Red Star Express has achieved several milestones, which includes a sustainable business partnership with FedEx since 1994”.

Further detailing some of its milestones, Babura said, “In 2007 the company went public and got listed on the Nigerian stock exchange. In 2008, it created and registered three subsidiaries namely Red Star logistics (RSL), responsible for haulage of dry products like pharmaceuticals, computer consumables and agro products; Red Star Freight that focuses on providing clearing & forwarding services, handling bulky air & sea freight packages and General Sales Cargo Agents to major airlines in the country.

“There is also Red Star Support Services, which provides outsource services of personnel, material and vehicle outsource”.

He applauded the company for remaining strategic, focused and committed to its shareholders, noting that it has never defaulted in payments of dividends to its shareholders since inception, even during the covid-19 period.

Concluding he said, “Red Star Express as a company engages steadfastly in community services and is continuously committed to providing the best courier and logistics services to our customers.”

In his speech, Charles Ejekam, the executive director, sales & marketing, provided highlights of scheduled activities to mark the anniversary, which will culminate on the 12th of October, 2022, with a public lecture and hosting of key stakeholders

He restated that “aside from the resilience of its people, Red Star’s remarkable strides are attributable to its futuristic approach, strategic planning, agile management style and bold investments in the future”.