NANTA inducts travel journalists into Media Hall of Fame

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA)) has inducted 10 travel journalists into NANTA Media Hall of Fame.

According to the National President of NANTA, Susan Akporiaye, they were inducted, “In recognition of their outstanding contributions to Nigeria travel industry.

The inductees were drawn from online, broadcast and print journalism and they include Ifeoma Okeke, Abel Orukpe, Franklin Ihejirika, Segun Koiki, Wole Shadare, Nosa Aituamen, Wole Oyebade, and Chinedu Eze.

Speaking at an event organised by NANTA to induct these journalists, Akporiaye, said inducting journalists into NANTA Media Hall of Fame is to show appreciation to them for their contributions to the Nigeria travel industry in general and the association in particular and also for doing their jobs professionally.

She said that in view of their contributions, she decided to come up with the idea of appreciating travel journalists by introducing NANTA Media Hall of Fame.

The induction, she said, would be a yearly affair and that a room would be dedicated to travel media at the association’s head office adding that the essence is for people to visit and see what the travel journalists have done.

According to her, “The NANTA Media Hall of Fame will form the fulcrum of the relationship between NANTA and travel journalists.”

She urged travel journalists to endeavour to advise the association when it is derailing or deviating in the interest of the industry.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Board of Trustee, (BoT), Dayo Adeola commended the newly inductees /travel journalists for carrying out their jobs professionally.

He said that because of the positive stories done by the travel journalists, people who before regarded travel agents as touts and unreliable people, now see travel agents as very reliable and professionals.

This, he said, is commendable and this would not have happened without the contributions of the travel journalists.

“You have helped to change the negative perception and the narrative people have about NANTA,” he added.

On his part, Gbenga Olowo, president/CEO, Sabre Network Africa commended NANTA for its resilience, adding that he decided to support NANTA under the leadership of Susan Akporiaye because she embraced local travel.

He also said that the innovative nature of the current President of the association endeared him to NANTA and that with the innovative ideas she has brought into the association, the group is bound to move forward.

The Sabre boss appreciated the travel journalists for displaying professionalism in the course of discharging their duties and congratulating them for being inducted into the NANTA Media Hall of Fame.