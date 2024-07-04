NAHCO signs contracts with Lufthansa, Royal Air Maroc

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (nahco aviance), one of the leading ground handling service providers, has again signed handling contracts with Lufthansa and Royal Air Maroc.

Riding on the back of service delivery by the company, the two airlines have respectively signed contracts with NAHCO for the next five years in each case.

The contract with Lufthansa, a leading European carrier, will run from May 01, 2024, through April 30, 2029.

Read also: NAHCO launches ground support equipment replacement plan

The contract with Royal Air Maroc is a comprehensive one; for both Lagos and Abuja destinations. The Royal Air Maroc – LOS will run for five years from May 01, 2024, through April 30, 2029.

For the Abuja contract, a new location for the Airline, the contract runs from May 01, 2024, through April 30, 2029 as well.

Prince Saheed Lasisi, Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Plc, said the new contracts were coming at a time when NAHCO is increasing its capacity with the recent purchase of new Ground Support Equipment.

“Lufthansa and Royal Air Maroc have made the right decision in staying with NAHCO, evidently the largest handling provider in the country. We just took delivery of billions of naira worth of equipment which would be deployed to service these valued partners. It is a thrilling development,” Lasisi said in Lagos.

Indranil Gupta, the Group Managing Director/CEO, NAHCO Plc, expressed his delight with the new contracts affirming that it is great partnerships at work.

While assuring the airlines of exceptional service delivery, Gupta said, “We are always happy to serve clients who depend on us to further grow their businesses. We will always go the extra mile to ensure that we support them to keep their promises to their clients to offer the best service.”

Read also: NAHCO targets N100bn in five years

The NAHCO CEO pointed out that the Company is doing a lot in the area of manpower development and equipment purchase in order to be able to give incomparable service.

Recently, the Company announced the deployment of several equipment recently purchased to some of its stations. The deployed equipment comprised several units of pushbacks, Ground Power Units, Aircraft Cooling Units, Aircraft Air Start Units, tractors, reach trucks, forklifts, cargo and baggage carts, and pallet dollies.