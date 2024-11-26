How travel experience across Nigerian airports would boost investors’ confidence

A total of 17, 286 aircraft were recorded at the airport during the first quarter of the year

Gone are the days when travellers from other countries arrive Nigeria only to be greeted by bad odour from the toilets, become uncomfortable because the air conditions have gone bad or report that their bags have been damaged because the conveyor belts are dilapidated.

From infrastructures to passenger experience, lately, there seem to be a new wave of change across Nigerian airports, which is being driven by the current leadership of Olubunmi Kuku, the managing director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) and Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria.

Kuku is not resting on her oars in restoring sanity across airports and building confidence of investors once again.

Kuku’s initiatives aimed at strengthening airport security include technology upgrades, training programmes, quality assurance, manpower recruitment efforts, armed enforcement efforts, enhanced communication in Aviation Security (AVSEC) and operational mobility improvement is gradually yielding some visible results.

Nigeria’s removal from global watchlist, making its rating rise to 75.5 percent, to certification of Lagos and Abuja airports, show some outcomes from infrastructure upgrade and global standards being replicated across the airports.

Airport certification

Last week, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) recertified the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja.

The airport certification is anchored on the principles established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The ICAO Annexes, particularly Annex 14, which pertains to Aerodromes, provides the framework for ensuring that the airports are safe, efficient, and capable of meeting the demands of modern aviation. This process involves rigorous assessments of our facilities, including runway conditions and airfield lighting systems, to ensure compliance with these global standards.

Prior to this time, the country’s aerodrome certificates have not been active since 2020. Therefore, achieving the recertification was not just remarkable but a vital step in enhancing Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure, which has long been overdue.

This accomplishment was a clear indication of FAAN’s commitment to providing a safe and efficient air travel experience for all.

It is anchored in the principles established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The ICAO Annexes, particularly Annex 14, which pertains to Aerodromes, provide the framework for ensuring that our airports are safe, efficient, and capable of meeting the demands of modern aviation.

This process involves rigorous assessments of its facilities, including runway conditions and airfield lighting systems, to ensure compliance with these global standards.

Providing more perspective to the recertification of, Chris Ona Najomo, NCAA said in March 2001, the ICAO Council adopted a new standard that required certification of aerodromes used for international operations.

This standard, Najomo said became applicable 27 November of 2003, adding that Nigeria initially complied with this provision by certifying two international airports in 2017.

The 3-year duration of those certificates lapsed in November 2020 in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations in force then, he said.

“At the expiration of NAIA & MMIA aerodrome certificates, a six month extension was granted to FAAN to operate the aerodromes due to the COVID-19 Pandemic which we all remember had devastating effects on the aviation sector.

“However, the extension was granted on the condition that FAAN resolve all outstanding certification CAP items and complete the re-certification process within the extension period. To be detailed, there were 136 items for MMIA and 29 items for NAIA, so this was no mean feat.

“Since then, NCAA and FAAN got down to the hard work of ensuring closure of the critical certification findings as required by the regulations,” the NCAA DG said.

He said the renewal of the aerodrome certificates mark an important milestone in our journey towards achieving excellence in aviation safety and security and an attestation to the visionary leadership of the Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, in particular, and ultimately President Tinubu through his renewed hope agenda in general.

“The presentation of these certificates is not an indication that the airports are 100 percent compliant with safety standards but it is a testament of their compliance with the minimum certification and operating requirements based on risk assessment and presentation of an acceptable Corrective Action Plan (CAP) for continuous implementation by the aerodrome operator.

“The observed non compliances have resulted into applicable restrictions and exemptions to reflect the true status of the aerodromes. In the meantime, the implementation of these CAPs will be monitored by our safety inspectors through post certification surveillance activities. Therefore, we are not to rest on our Oars, but rather, leave our sleeves up and keep working,” the DG NCAA said.

He congratulated the airport operator, FAAN led by the current MD, Olubunmi Kuku on this remarkable achievement.

Seyi Adewale, the chief executive officer of Mainstream Cargo Limited, told BusinessDay that the certification of the airports is a compliance thing with an advantage to get recognized as doing the needful as it relates to ICAO, safety audits, and foreign airline requirements, regulations, and compliance.

“It may help future international security & safety audits since the NCAA has ICAO certified safety inspectors,” Adewale said.

Addressing flight delays

While flight delays and cancellations may not have totally been eradicated, as some are beyond the efforts of the airline or regulators but innovations by FAAN have resulted in reduction or flight delays and cancellations.

Before now, bird strikes led to frequent flight delays and air return, disrupting flight operations and passenger schedules.

In a bid to address this, Kuku, the managing director of FAAN recently commissioned the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Wildlife Hazard Control Equipment to tackle the menace of bird strikes at airports across the country.

This is just as she said that the equipment would also help to improve safety in the aviation industry.

She pointed out that FAAN, having seen how dangerous bird strikes can be to safety over the years, decided to enhance its equipment to fight the threat posed by wildlife to air safety.

Infrastructure upgrade

There have been on-going assessments and improvements regarding two primary runways in Lagos 18R. Kuku said FAAN is focusing its attention on the taxiways A, B, and C, which are vital connectors that facilitate the smooth movement of aircraft on the ground.

She assured that her goal would continue to be to enhance these facilities further to provide a seamless travel experience for all passengers.

In January 2024, Kuku completed the remodeling of the passenger security checkpoint at the Zulu Terminal of the Domestic Zone of the Lagos airport. This involved the redesign and expansion of the screening point, installation of new and technologically advanced, EDS-enabled screening machines and remodeling of the passenger waiting area.

This technology upgrade has resulted in the improvement in passenger throughput, reduced stress on AVSE operatives, enhanced detection of prohibited items and improved handling of arms carried by Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs) traveling on flights.

Kuku has an ongoing project aimed at the provision and installation of 3,000 units of hand-held radios, radio base stations, vehicle-mounted radios, and repeater stations.

The Authority under the leadership of Kuku revamped unserviceable patrol vehicles to enhance patrols, aircraft protection, airside surveillance and security

Earlier in the year, Kuku intervened to resolve the dispute on the Boeing 737-NG full flight fire simulator acquired in 2019 by the federal government and installed at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

FAAN and NCAT are expected to share revenue and liabilities on the simulator. Also, FAAN will use its network to attract foreign trainees to use the facility and raise revenue for both organisations.

Kuku and her team have carried out short- and long-term measures to address the issue including the creation of a joint coordination room where all the agencies can view CCTV cameras to ascertain what they are looking for.

She described the development as disturbing, but affirmed that the issue was the first thing she inquired about upon assumption of office adding that she personally sat down with Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, to discuss how to streamline the facilitation processes.

Unscheduled visits

Festus Kayamo, the Minister of aviation has continued to build on innovations of FAAN to ensure these innovations are sustainable.

Kayamo, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the Managing Director of FAAN, key directors of the Ministry and FAAN, and members of the Senate and House Committees on Aviation, will conduct unscheduled monthly inspections of airports nationwide to address expectations of the traveling public who daily utilise the airports across Nigeria

During these visits, Kayamo said he would personally participate in various operational activities, demonstrating leadership and emphasising the value of diligent service.

The Minister said he will also address airport staff, hear their complaints and encourage them to uphold professionalism and serve the public courteously.

This is part of the initiatives unveiled by Keyamo, aimed at addressing the expectations of the traveling public who daily utilize our airports across Nigeria, improving service delivery and environmental conditions at these facilities.

The Minister, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, will appoint voluntary Special Airport Marshals who are resident in cities where airports are located.

These Marshals, comprising public-spirited individuals drawn from members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and representatives of State Governors, will conduct unscheduled visits to the airports. Their role will be to monitor staff conduct and assess the general hygiene and conditions of the airports.

The voluntary Special Airport Marshals shall report directly to the Honourable Minister, who will issue necessary directives to FAAN based on their findings.

“With this initiative, the minister will no longer rely solely on official reports from Airport Managers but will also consider independent observations from these voluntary Special Airport Marshals.

This is expected to bring an additional transparent layer of supervision to our airports as it will ensure that Airport Managers who receive monthly allocations for airport maintenance are held accountable for their responsibilities.

