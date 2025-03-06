Edinyanga Uko is the founder of Travel Kulture and a tourism entrepreneur who appreciates diverse cultures. Her love for travelling led her into becoming a luxury destination and hospitality service provider and further propelled her into also founding Eami’s Place last year, a souvenir store that collects and retails unique pieces from around the world. In this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE-KORIEOCHA, she talks about the effect the scrapping of visa on arrival policy would have on the sector, how Nigeria can benefit from a revamped and robust travel industry and how technology is rapidly changing the face of travel.

Running a travel agency in Nigeria can be daunting. What are some of the challenges you face day-to-day?

Running a travel company in Nigeria is an adventure on its own. It is as exciting as it is unpredictable. Every day comes with new challenges, high operational costs, finding suitable manpower to fill roles, fluctuating exchange rates, visa policy changes, flight disruptions, and even educating clients about realistic travel expectations. The biggest challenge, however, is building trust in a market where many have had bad experiences with unreliable agents. We counter this by ensuring transparency, excellent customer service, and strong partnerships with reputable global travel brands. It also helps that we have learned to anticipate some of these challenges and always have alternative solutions for clients.

How do you balance the creative and business aspects of running an agency?

For me, travel is a passion but doing this as a business requires discipline and business management skills for profitability. I love the creative part-curating unforgettable experiences, storytelling, discovering hidden gems, and sourcing efficient ground handlers to make the clients’ travel dreams come true. But at the same time i have to keep my eyes on the numbers because passion alone is not enough. I have found a balance by recruiting experts in strategy, finance and human resource management and trusting their judgment and recommendations. By sticking to my creative strengths, i am able to keep my passion for travel alive while ensuring that every decision aligns with business growth. It’s about delivering dream vacations while maintaining a sustainable and profitable business model.

How do you think travel can be used as a tool for nation-building and the development of Nigeria’s travel sector?

Travel opens minds and markets. A well-developed travel sector creates jobs, boosts the economy, and improves Nigeria’s global image. I’ve had clients return from trips inspired by simple things like the efficient transport systems abroad, and advancements in technology. If more Nigerians explored domestic and international travel, they’d bring back new ideas, investments, and cultural exchanges that can drive development. Additionally, positioning Nigeria as a top African destination for business and leisure can attract foreign visitors and investors, strengthening our economy. Developing our local tourism sector can definitely attract more foreign exchange as was the case during the 2024 ‘Detty December’ where an estimated N109 billion flowed into Lagos alone.

Who are some of your notable partners, and what sets you apart in this field?

We work with some of the biggest names in the travel industry, international cruise lines, airlines, hotels, and tourism boards. What sets us apart is our customer-first approach. What this means is that in driving these partnerships we look for ways these relationships will ultimately benefit the clients. Whether it is partnerships to offer discounts, create unique experiences or add more value, we ensure that these partnerships also make our clients smile.

Do you tailor travel experiences to meet the unique needs of each client?

Absolutely. No two travelers are the same. Some want adventure, some want relaxation, and others want a mix of both. We take the time to understand our clients’ preferences, budgets, and travel dreams before crafting the perfect itinerary. Whether it’s a honeymoon, family vacation, corporate retreat, or luxury cruise, we ensure it’s personalised and stress-free.

What are some destinations or types of travel experiences that more Nigerians should explore?

Post Covid, we have seen an increase in the number of Nigerians willing to explore beyond destinations like Dubai, the United Kingdom and The United States of America. Countries like Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Mauritius that offer incredible experiences without visa hassles have become increasingly popular. For adventure lovers, places like South Africa, Zimbabwe and Egypt offer unforgettable moments. Cruises are another underrated experience. imagine visiting multiple countries in one trip with luxury service on board without the stress of packing and unpacking. I took my first cruise three years ago and it totally changed the way i saw travel. Now i am committed to introducing more Nigerians to Cruises.

How do you handle the logistical and operational aspects of running a travel agency?

Efficiency and partnerships are key. We leverage technology to streamline bookings, track visa applications, and manage client requests. We also maintain strong relationships with airlines, hotels, and tour operators to ensure smooth logistics.These relationships are essential for when things don’t go as planned because we are able to get pre information to pass on to clients. Having a reliable team that understands customer service is also crucial to keeping operations seamless.

Do you think travel can boost Nigeria’s image on the global stage and help us develop faster?

Definitely. Nigeria is full of talent, culture, and business potential, but negative perceptions hold us back. If more Nigerians travel, we become ambassadors of our nation, changing the global narrative. Social Media is a tool that can be used effectively for this purpose. Likewise, if we improve our tourism industry and infrastructure, we can attract global travellers, investors, and partnerships that drive growth.

What are your goals for growing and expanding your agency in the future?

As a growth centric and innovative brand, we have partnered with two radio stations in Lagos to inspire wanderlust through weekly travel radio shows and we plan to expand our offerings to include more cultural programs and interactions. We have partnered with AFS Intercultural programs to pioneer Global Competence Training in Nigeria. There are plans for advanced corporate travel solutions driven by technology to make travel planning easier and more accessible for Nigerians. Ultimately, our goal is to become a leading travel brand known for exceptional service and unique experiences.

How do you think technology is changing the travel industry, and how are you adapting?

Technology has transformed travel, from online bookings to AI-driven trip recommendations. Social media also plays a huge role in inspiring travel decisions. We’re adapting by integrating digital solutions for seamless bookings, using data analytics to understand traveller behaviour, and leveraging social media to engage and educate our audience.

How do you use data and analytics to inform business decisions and improve customer experience?

Data helps us understand what Nigerians want. For Instance, we use data to track which destinations are in high demand and what experiences the customer prefers, and the feedback helps us refine our offerings.If we notice a rise in demand for certain destinations, we negotiate better deals with suppliers. Data analytics also helps us personalize marketing strategies,ensuring we reach the right clients with the right offers.

What are affordable destinations Nigerians can travel to amid high exchange rate?

Southeast Asia (Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam) offers great value for money. Within Africa, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana, and Cape Verde are affordable options. There are also budget-friendly travel hacks, like booking flights and hotels early, considering layover options, and exploring group trips to cut costs.

What do you think would be the effect of the FG’s proposed scrapping of the visa-on-arrival policy?

If implemented, it could affect business and leisure travel for foreign visitors. Many investors and tourists prefer the ease of visa-on-arrival. Removing it could make Nigeria less attractive compared to neighboring countries that offer easier entry. Following the success of the 2024 Detty December, seamless and stress free visa processes should be of paramount importance to attract more tourists.

What key Nigerian traveler habits are reshaping the future of travel?

Nigerians are becoming more experience-driven. It’s no longer just about shopping trips to Dubai or London; people want unique adventures—safari experiences, island getaways, and cultural tours. There’s also a rising interest in luxury and wellness travel, cruises, and personalized itineraries. Additionally, Nigerians are embracing digital platforms for travel bookings, making tech integration a must for agencies.

Share