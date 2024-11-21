Aviation minister to conduct unscheduled visits across airports to ensure cleanliness 

Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the Managing Director of FAAN, key directors of the Ministry and FAAN, and members of the Senate and House Committees on Aviation, will conduct unscheduled monthly inspections of airports nationwide to address expectations of the travelling public who daily utilise the airports across Nigeria

During these visits, Keyamo said he would personally participate in various operational activities, demonstrating leadership and emphasizing the value of diligent service.

The Minister said he would also address airport staff, hear their complaints and encourage them to uphold professionalism and serve the public courteously.

This is part of the initiatives unveiled by Keyamo, aimed at addressing the expectations of the travelling public who daily utilize our airports across Nigeria, improving service delivery and environmental conditions at these facilities.

The Minister, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, will appoint voluntary Special Airport Marshals who are residents in cities where airports are located.

These Marshals, comprising public-spirited individuals drawn from members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and representatives of State Governors, will conduct unscheduled visits to the airports. Their role will be to monitor staff conduct and assess the general hygiene and conditions of the airports.

The voluntary Special Airport Marshals shall report directly to the Honourable Minister, who will issue necessary directives to FAAN based on their findings.

“With this initiative, the minister will no longer rely solely on official reports from Airport Managers but will also consider independent observations from these voluntary Special Airport Marshals.

“This will bring an additional transparent layer of supervision to our airports as it will ensure that Airport Managers who receive monthly allocations for airport maintenance are held accountable for their responsibilities, Tunde Moshood

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development said in a statement.

Moshood stated that over the coming weeks, the Minister will engage stakeholders in consultations to identify and appoint suitable volunteers for the Special Airport Marshal roles.

He said the names of the appointed Marshals will be publicly announced to ensure transparency and accountability.

“These initiatives underscore the Minister’s commitment to maintaining high standards of service delivery and cleanliness at Nigerian airports, ensuring they meet the needs of the travelling public,” he added.

