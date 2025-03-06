The vast majority of overseas visitors to the United Kingdom must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) in advance for trips after 2 April 2025.

The ETA is linked to the traveller’s passport. The cost is £10, payable by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The Home Office says it is creating “a more streamlined, digital immigration system which will be quicker and more secure for the millions of people who pass through the UK border each year”

The government says, “Everyone wishing to travel to the UK – except British and Irish citizens – will need permission to travel in advance of coming here. This can be done either through an Electronic Travel Authorization or an eVisa.

Most leisure and business travellers to the UK do not need a visa. But from 2 April 2025, all these overseas visitors, except Irish citizens, will require an ETA. Non-Europeans already need the permit, but a large majority of visitors to the UK are from the EU.

Ministers say rolling out the scheme worldwide will “prevent abuse of our immigration system”. But under pressure from London Heathrow airport, they have dropped the bizarre requirement for passengers merely in “airside” transit for a couple of hours to obtain an ETA.

The United Kingdom, in common with many other countries, is demanding more information in advance from prospective visitors before they board planes, ships or trains to Britain – or drive across the border from Ireland to Northern Ireland.

