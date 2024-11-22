Lagos, Abuja airports now fully certified by NCAA 

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has fully certified the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja.

Speaking recently during the presentation of certificates to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Chris Najomo, acting director general of NCAA disclosed that the country’s aerodrome certificates have not been active since 2020.

Najomo said therefore, achieving this recertification is not just remarkable; but a vital step in enhancing the aviation infrastructure, which has long been overdue, adding that the accomplishment is a clear indication of the sector’s commitment to providing a safe and efficient air travel experience for all.

“The recertification process is not merely a formality; it is anchored in the principles established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). As you may be aware, the ICAO Annexes, particularly Annex 14, which pertains to Aerodromes, provide the framework for ensuring that our airports are safe, efficient, and capable of meeting the demands of modern aviation.

“This process involves rigorous assessments of our facilities, including runway conditions and airfield lighting systems, to ensure compliance with these global standards.

“Specifically, I would like to highlight the ongoing assessments and improvements regarding the two primary runways in Lagos 18R. The runways are crucial for our operations, and their conditions directly influence the efficiency and safety of air traffic.

“We are also focusing our attention on the taxiways A, B, and C, which are vital connectors that facilitate the smooth movement of aircraft on the ground. In Abuja, the primary runway also requires our continued commitment to ensure it continues to meets ICAO standards. Our goal is to enhance these facilities further to provide a seamless travel experience for all passengers,” he said.

The DG NCAA said while the country has made commendable strides in the recertification efforts, he emphasised that there is still work to be done.

He said specifically, that some of the country’s runways and airfield lighting systems require further attention to meet the ICAO standards fully, adding that it is crucial that the country continues to prioritize these improvements to enhance the safety and efficiency of our operations.

“We are committed to addressing these challenges head-on, and I assure you that we will allocate the necessary resources to expedite these improvements.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation, for their unwavering support throughout this process.

“Their leadership and vision have been instrumental in guiding us toward this achievement. President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aligns with our mission to revitalize the aviation sector and foster sustainable economic growth. Similarly, the Honorable Minister’s impressive Five-Point Agenda serves as a roadmap, emphasizing safety, security, efficiency, infrastructure development, and stakeholder engagement. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter future in Nigerian aviation,” Najomo said.

