Abuja, PH airports win Airports Council International awards 

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and the Port Harcourt International Airport in Nigeria have been recognized by the Airports Council International (ACI Africa) for their exceptional dedication to Airport Emergency Management and Resilience.

During the Gala Night at the 33rd Annual General Assembly of ACI Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, both airports were honoured with plaques.

The awards were presented by the ACI Africa Secretary-General, Ali Tounsi, and President, ACI Africa, Emmanuel Chaves.

In a statement by Tunde Moshood, SA Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development said these awards are a testament to the commitment and hard work of everyone involved in ensuring excellence in airport emergency management and resilience, especially Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo.

Nigeria’s aviation sector can take pride in this Achievement, which underscores the dedication to providing secure and efficient travel experiences.