FAAN confirms shutdown of MMIA runway over dead body

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) has confirmed the temporary shut down of the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) as a result of an unidentified human remains found on runway 18R/36L on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

In a statement by Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, a motorized cleaner that was cleared to carry out rubber removal from the airfield and sweep the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

Read also: Airport concession and lessons from troubled power sector reforms

Hope-Ivbaze, acting general manager, Corporate Affairs said as a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains and flight operations resumed at 0343 hours.

“Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly,” she added.