Despite fewer aircraft, airlines see low patronage as base fare rises to N80,000

Airlines in Nigeria are facing low patronage across various routes as a result of the increase in airfares. This is contrary to expectations that few operating airlines with insufficient aircraft across airports would result in a passenger glut.

With two major airlines, Aero and Dana Air suspending operations last week over high operating costs, fewer fleets run by other airlines are still not fully utilized as passengers shun air travel and its over 60 percent rise in economy class tickets.

BusinessDay’s investigation showed that against over 60 aircraft operated by 10 airlines in Nigeria, only about 31 aircraft are now flown by eight airlines as some aircraft are either grounded by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority or are in other countries on maintenance. Yet airlines are unable to operate full flights, using these few available aircraft.

A visit by BusinessDay to Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, Lagos on Tuesday showed only a few passengers scattered across the terminal processing their boarding passes, while others book tickets to frequently visited destinations such as Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Asaba.

By 4 pm on Tuesday, airlines were still selling tickets for flights scheduled for 6 pm, while staff members of airlines moved around the terminal in search of passengers looking to book tickets. Economy class tickets from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Owerri and Asaba were selling from 70,000 to N120,000 against 50,000 base fares charged by airlines.

For instance, while the economy class one-way Lagos-Kano flight operated by Azman Air cost N90,000, Max Air charged N70,000 on the same route.

Even low-cost carrier like Green Africa was offering N87,000 for one way Lagos -Abuja ticket.

Fares on other routes are not any different with fares increasing and some selling above N100,000.

“We are not really selling as many tickets as we expected. We thought with the suspension of flight services by two major carriers, Dana Air and Aero, the airlines still operating would be having fully booked flights but sadly, this is not happening,” a travel agent for Air Peace told BusinessDay.

The travel agent told BusinessDay that despite the low patronage, airlines would not reduce fares because they are struggling with the high cost of aviation fuel.

Findings reveal that Azman Air is grappling with operational challenges related to sourcing aviation fuel. The airline has cut its daily Lagos-Abuja flights to twice weekly.

On Tuesday, Azman Air had to delay its Lagos-Kano flight for over six hours because of aviation fuel.

As a way of saving operating costs, some airlines are now reconsidering the type of aircraft to be deployed. This is because of the huge costs expended on the purchase of aviation fuel.

To fill the belly tank of some aircraft types currently costs about N70 million daily, whereas, the use of smaller aeroplanes may save airlines up to N20 million daily on fuel consumption.

BusinessDay’s checks show that aviation fuel currently costs N830 per litre.

Although Obi Mbanuzuo, chief commercial officer, Green Africa told BusinessDay that some routes do have increased demand since the suspension of flight services by Dana and Aero. He added that the remaining operators can easily replace the lost capacity as both airlines that recently stopped operating did not really have any unique routes.

“The remaining operators can easily satisfy demand,” he said.

Mbanuzuo said for Green Africa, demand for Owerri, Enugu and Port Harcourt has increased, with other destinations remaining the way they have been.

“I have cut down on my frequent business travels. I only travel if they are very important. The cost of airfares now is no longer affordable for the average Nigerian. This will affect our overhead costs, so we have suspended most business travels for now,” Gbenga Mustapha, a traveller and businessman told BusinessDay.

Gina Nnaji, an independent travel agent also told BusinessDay that most of her corporate clients have cancelled travel bookings for now because of the high fares.

“The current situation is affecting travel agents, especially those of us handling corporate clients. These people are cancelling bookings because they can’t afford to pay airfares for their staff to travel for business meetings, training or other engagements,” Nnaji said.

Sindy Foster, principal managing partner, Avaero Capital Partners who is also a regular traveller told BusinessDay that airlines will have to increase prices to not only be able to afford to purchase fuel but also to be able to afford to buy dollars at the parallel market rates which is currently the only source of dollars (in a similar way which the foreign airlines have increased fares to compensate for divergent forex rates).

“Spare parts and maintenance costs are often in dollars. So the lack of dollars and the high cost of dollars will inevitably affect the speed with which airlines can repair aircraft and the cost of those repairs,” Foster said.

She however said that while the situation is outside of the control of the airlines, they can take mitigating steps to reduce the impact by increasing fares, reducing costs, reducing or consolidating schedules, adding or increasing ancillary charges, bulk purchasing, hedging, extending their product offerings, collaboration and partnership..