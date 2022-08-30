   
BusinessDay

Delta Airlines suspends New York-JFK to Lagos flight

Delta airline
Delta Airlines

Delta has announced that it is suspending its nonstop service between New York-John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Lagos to fit the current demand environment.

A statement by the airline stated that it continues to operate services between Lagos and Atlanta and offer connections to New York and other cities across the United States.

Read also: Nigerian airlines to miss out as Emirates cut flights

The airline also stated that customers impacted by its suspended New York-JFK to Lagos service will be re-accommodated on Delta operated flights or service operated by its joint venture partners.

“Delta remains committed to the Nigeria market,” the airline added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author