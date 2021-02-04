Dana Air deepens competition with 24/7 customer service

Nigerian carrier, Dana Air, has introduced 24-hour, seven-day customer service as part of its promise to offer improved customer relationships and guarantee customer satisfaction.

“Having reviewed the number of mails, calls and chats that we receive on a daily basis and the time that we receive these messages and requests, we decided to introduce this to cater to the needs, requests and inquiries of our guests 24/7,” Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air’s media and communications manager, said in a statement.

“We understand that some of our guests might be busy while some might have unexpected changes in plans and would require timely modifications, updates, etc. At whatever time in the day they require our assistance, we’ve got them all covered.

“This is also part of the promise we made to our guests earlier in the year, to offer improved customer relations and guarantee customer satisfaction across the board and we are delighted to have been able to achieve this for our guests,” he said.

Only recently, the airline announced a flexible no change fee policy to gift its customers free modifications of up to two times when made two hours before their flight and 10 percent base fare discount on all web bookings.

Reputed for its services and on-time performance, Dana Air operates with a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Enugu.