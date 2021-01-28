COVID-19: Safe countries to travel to from the UK

Due to a new strain of coronavirus found in the UK, numerous countries began to announce they were halting incoming arrivals from the country for various periods. The countries listed below remained open to those arriving from the UK, subject to various conditions.

However, it’s best to double-check the UK government website for the latest country-specific travel advice.

There are currently no restrictions on travel in the UK or abroad for those living in Tier 1 and Tier 2 areas, while for those in Tier 3 areas travel outside your area is not advised, and those in Tier 4 are legally not permitted to travel for non-essential reasons. To find out which tier people live in, they are advised to use the government postcode checker and read more about the details of what the latest rules mean for when they will travel again.

Many countries remain exempt from the UK’S quarantine rules, allowing travellers to visit select destinations without having to self-isolate upon return to England. From Saturday 5 December, certain business travellers have also been exempted from having to self-isolate upon return into England. All that said, entry requirements into other countries and the UK’S quarantine rules for what travellers must do when they return from them still continue to vary as the pandemic situation shifts.

Countries exempted from UK quarantine rules

Here are places that are considered ‘safe’ for a last-minute winter holiday.

Maldives

Upon arrival in the Maldives all visitors must present a negative PCR test for Covid-19, issued no more than 96 hours prior to departure.

A private villa or overwater bungalow on a private isle could be the dream for a post-lockdown holiday, which is why the Maldives – a country that relies heavily on tourism – is looking forward to welcoming guests back to its white-sand shores. Stretch out in the secluded two-mile-long Lux South Ari Atoll island, or take in the stars from your bed beneath a retractable roof at Soneva Jani.

St Lucia

The Caribbean island began unlocking its borders to international travellers on 4 June 2020. UK travellers can visit St Lucia with no quarantine required although all travellers must continue the use of face masks during on island transportation and when in public places. Travellers must remain at their Covid-certified accommodation for the duration of their stay in St Lucia unless on an excursion arranged by the hotel.

Dubai

Status: The UAE was recently added to the UK’S list of travel corridors, however Dubai is the only emirate tourists can fly to. Travellers from the UK to Dubai must provide a negative PCR test carried out within 96 hours of departure, or undertake the test at Dubai airport, where, depending on the results, you may be required to self-isolate.

Botswana

UK travellers must present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test performed no more than 72 hours prior to arrival. Travellers will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry and must remain in contact with the local health authority for a period of 14 days for selfmonitoring.

Cuba

All travellers to Cuba will be required to have a PCR test upon arrival at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. Any travellers with a positive test will be required to self-isolate until they can provide a negative test.

Iceland

Everyone flying into Iceland must either pay for a Covid-19 test, or selfisolate for 14 days upon arrival. Children born in 2005 or later are exempt. To gain a glimpse of the Northern Lights, takeover this Airbnb cottage located 80 miles west of Reykjavik. Greece

Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete are currently on the travel corridor list, while UK travellers returning from elsewhere in Greece since 14 November have needed to self-isolate. Greece has one of the biggest population percentages employed in the travel industry, so it’s one of the key destinations that will need tourism the most this year.

Seychelles

As of 1 October, travellers from the UK have been able to visit the Seychelles, as long as they can supply a negative Covid-19 test carried out no more than 48 hours before departure. Upon arrival visitors must stay in a designated hotel and may not leave the premises for six days. Another Covid-19 test will be performed on the fifth day of your stay. Following a negative test result, visitors will be free to travel within Seychelles.

Barbados

Since 3 November, UK travellers have had to complete an online immigration form 24 hours prior to arrival in Barbados, as well as supply a negative Covid-19 test taken by a certified or accredited laboratory within 72 hours of arrival. Travellers are also required to quarantine at a designated holding hotel or approved villa at their own expense, or a government facility free of charge, and undertake a further test four to five days after the first accepted negative test. If this second test is negative you will no longer be subject to quarantine.

Antigua and Barbuda

Travellers agred 12 years and older arriving by air into Antigua and Barbuda, including those transiting the country, must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than seven days before arrival.