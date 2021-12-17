Canada lifts travel ban on Nigeria, 9 African countries

Canada has lifted it’s travel ban on Nigeria, and nine other African countries.

Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada minster of health, announced the decision at a media briefing on Friday.

The development is coming almost three weeks after the Canadian government banned 10 African countries — including Nigeria — following the detection of Omicron cases in the country.

The lifting of the ban will take effect from December 18.

“While we recognise the controversial nature of such a prohibition, we believe it was a necessary measure to slow the arrival of Omicron in Canada and buy us some time.

“Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer needed,”Duclos said.