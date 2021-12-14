Arik Air wins Most Resilient Airline award

Arik Air has added another feather to its cap at the weekend when it bagged the Most Resilient Airline Award of 2021.

The recognition came at the second annual Air Transport Industry Achievement Award 2021 held at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Annex Conference Hall in Lagos.

The Editorial Board and the Awards Committee of the Air Transport Quarterly magazine considered Arik Air worthy of the honour as a result of the sound management and team work exhibited under the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) led leadership of the airline.

In the citation for the award, the Editorial Board noted that the AMCON led management has stabilized the operations of Arik Air, despite the daunting economic challenges that caused momentary distraction in airline operations, which was further compounded by COVID-19 pandemic. It stressed that the management has redefined airline management in Nigeria.

Read also: MTN hits first 1trillion naira mark in 9 months

The award was received on behalf of the management of Arik Air by the Chief Pilot, Chris Najomo.

Speaking on the award, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Ilegbodu said: “We thank the Editorial Board and Awards Committee of Air Transport Quarterly for finding our airline worthy of this honour. The management of Arik Air will continue to keep the flag of the airline flying and to operate at the highest standards obtainable in the industry”.

AMCON took over the management of Arik Air in February 2017 following the inability of the founders of the airline to pay the humongous debt owed to Nigerian banks.