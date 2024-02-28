Air Peace sells return economy for 1.2M, business for 4M for London flight

West and Central Africa’s foremost airline, Air Peace has gone live with its flight schedules for its London service billed to commence on March 30, 2024, with unbeatable fares.

The airline disclosed this on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in a news release issued to journalists.

Air Peace stated that the flight schedules for the London route are now available on www.flyairpeace.com with tickets selling at incredible fares.

According to the airline, a Return Economy Class Ticket goes for 1,200,000 naira while a Return Business Class Ticket sells for 4,000,000 naira, adding that Nigerians studying in the UK can now access their special 15 percent rebate on the already reduced Economy fares.

It can be recalled that the airline had announced a special fare for Nigerian students in the UK when it hosted travel agents in Lagos last week preparatory to the launch of the London route.

London will be the airline’s 7th international destination since kicking off operations less than 10 years ago.

Air Peace currently leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a rapidly expanding network of 21 domestic routes, 10 regional routes and 6 international destinations with a growing modern fleet of over 30 aircraft