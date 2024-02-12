Air Peace gets approval for international flights to New York’s JFK Airport

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has given the green light to Air Peace for international flights to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, USA. This decision comes after Air Peace submitted a request to the ministry on January 12, 2024, seeking approval for flights to New York.

In a letter dated February 9, 2024, the ministry, represented by director H.T. Ejibunu, conveyed the approval to Air Peace. The letter, referencing number FMA/ATMD/0186/S.5/X/696, highlighted that the approval aligns with the existing ‘Open Skies’ agreement between Nigeria and the United States.

The letter stated, “I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated January 12, 2024, on the above subject and convey the honourable minister’s approval for the designation of Air Peace Limited to operate commercial international flights into and out of John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, United States of America.”

Air Peace was advised to coordinate with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States for necessary documentation before commencing operations. The airline was also instructed to comply with Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs) 2023 part 18.5.11 and liaise with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to fulfill requirements.

Currently, Air Peace operates regional and international flights. Some of the airline’s routes include Cameroon (Douala), Gambia, Ghana (Accra), Liberia (Monrovia), Senegal (Dakar), Sierra Leone, Togo, India, South Africa (Johannesburg), and Cote d’ivoire and now US.