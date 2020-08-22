271 Nigerian evacuees arrive from UK

Another batch of 271 Nigerian evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday, August 21, 2020, at about 1906HRS from London, United Kingdom, via Air Europa as part of measures to repatriate Nigerians from all over the world following the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via its Twitter handle.

As earlier reported, the last evacuation flight from the USA also arrived Abuja and Lagos with Ethiopian Airlines ET. 509 on Friday from Newark, New Jersey, at about 1300HRS and 1500HRS, respectively, with 87 male, 111 female, and 10 infants, with a total of 89 passengers for Abuja and 119 for Lagos.

This last flight brought the total number of stranded Nigerians evacuated from the USA to 2,322 returnees.

All evacuees tested negative to COVID-19 and will all proceed on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, BusinessDay learnt