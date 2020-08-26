Covid-19: Additional 372 Nigerians arrive from Saudi Arabia

No fewer than 372 Nigerian evacuees arrived Abuja late on Tuesday from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in one of the last batches of the evacuations organized by the Nigerian government following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) made this known via its Twitter handle.

NIDCOM said the evacuees were repatriated through the Saudi Airways flight, which arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 2004HRS from Saudi Arabia.

It said all evacuees would proceed on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the NCDC and the Presidential Task Force on Covid_19.

Nigeria has so far evacuated nearly 5,000 of its nationals, who indicated interest to return home from all parts of the world following the global pandemic. This latest evacuation from Saudi Arabia comes just three days before Nigeria resumes international flights on Saturday, August 29.