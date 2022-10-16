Wakanow partners Akwaaba to drive tourism at 18th African Travel Market

Wakanow, leading travel company in West Africa, has signed a partnership agreement with Akwaaba African Travel Market on tourism development, amid full participation at the 18th edition of the fair, which is the biggest travel expo in West Africa.

Commenting on the partnership, Bayo Adedeji, managing director/CEO, Wakanow, noted that Akwaaba resonates with the Wakanow brand. “Wakanow is all about defining the future in the travel industry, opening new doors, and fostering ease of travel, and we are proud to be a part of an event that celebrates what we represent as a brand,” Adedeji said.

Excited with the development, Ikechi Uko, the organiser of Akwaaba Travel Fair, noted that Wakanow is a great African brand and one of the biggest travel companies in Africa.

“We are happy to associate with such a powerful organisation to grow tourism and travel in Africa.

The partnership with Wakanow for this year’s event is special because this year marks the return of the Africa Travel 100 Women’s award at Akwaaba African Travel Market. We will be joined by women of high influence from over 25 countries in Africa for the awards. Wakanow and Akwaaba are winning brands of Africa,” Uko said.

This year’s event, which is the 18th edition of the expo, will hold at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, from October 31, 2022 to November 1, 2022.

Akwaaba African Travel Market is an annual international travel, tourism, and hospitality event, which has become one of the top five travel events in Africa and the leading tourism marketing platform in West Africa.

Over the years, it has attracted exhibitors from over 20 countries. Major highlights of the 2022 edition include; second edition of Africa Travel 100 Women Awards, Youth in Tourism Conference, and medical tourism session.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the fair are prioritizing medical tourism and health insurance at this year’s edition because of the increasing importance of medical tourism in Africa. The medical tourism session will be a landmark event as the first medical tourism event in Nigeria.

Notable attendees at the session will include hospitals from UAE, India, and other Asian countries. Also, in attendance will be hospitals and medical professionals from Turkiye; a nation that is fast becoming the most popular destination for medical tourism with its top-grade facilities and world class healthcare system.

African and Nigerian Health Management Organisations and specialist hospitals are also expected to join their international colleagues at the event. It would be an opportunity to interact and learn from the international players on how to scale operations to attract both domestic and international medical tourists.

Over 3000 visitors are expected at this year’s event from all over Africa.