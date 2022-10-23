Lipsticks for different occasions

Fashion enthusiasts say lipsticks give your outfit a finished style, a daring look and the right vibrancy to go about your day. No doubt, lipstick creates vivacity and a beautiful glow. But if colours become too much in people’s faces or if worn in a manner that is not suitable for an occasion could be a turn off.

Choosing the right lipstick colours for the right occasion can create the perfect look for any event.

For every day work attire, one colour you need to have in your collection for work is a nude. Wearing a nude lipstick creates a subtle and professional look. With vibrant outfit colours in the summer, nude lipstick creates the perfect balance, and can be worn with virtually any colour. Nude lipstick gives your lips a refined finish, whilst creating a natural ambience.

Bright red lipstick is a colour that talks enthusiasm, confidence and boldness. Red can be worn on any occasion, and is perfect for nights out with friends, and casual outings during the day. Red lipstick is a girl’s best friend, and brightens up your whole look without needing a great deal of makeup. Matte lipsticks in particular, are generally well pigmented, giving you a striking look, which lasts for hours.

Deep darker reds emphasise passion and love, and are great for elegant night wear, date nights, extravagant evenings and winter weddings. When looking for a lip colour that oozes class and sophistication, a deep red is a must. Deep reds create a statement, and more prominence to your lips. If you are looking for a colour that creates a difference, a deeper red is definitely it.

The summer go-to has to be a lively pink. Pink is definitely the feminine colour of the decade, and it emphasises fun, good energy and warmth. Pink lipstick is perfect for any occasion, and is great for work, festivals and summer weddings. Pink lipstick communicates love, sensitivity and tenderness, so wearing pink creates a great statement.