Popular Yoruba movie actor, Abayomi Olabiyi, is dead

Abayomi Olabiyi, a movie actor in Nigeria, is dead.

The news of his death was disclosed on Wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo State, after being sick.

Olabiyi adds to the list of Nollywood actors, including Adejumoke Aderounmu, Quadri Oyebamiji, John Okafor, Junior Pope Odonwodo and Amechi Muonagor who have died in 2024.

Until his death, Olabiyi was the national secretary of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

He came into limelight through the movie titled Olaniyanu in 1996.

He also appeared in other Yoruba movies such as Asife, Adarugudu, Aye Jobele, Ago Kan Oru, Alfa, amongst others.

Announcing the death of Olabiyi, who was also former governor of TAMPAN, Oyo State, Bose Akinola, aide to TAMPAN governor on the state disclosed, “I have a directive from the Oyo State TAMPAN Governor, Her Excellency Yeye Bose Akinola, to announce the death of our TAMPAN National General Secretary, Chief Alhaji Musadshir Ayobami Olabiyi ‘Bobo B.’ May God give his family and the entire TAMPAN members globally the fortitude to bear the loss. Insha Allah, Amen.”

Share