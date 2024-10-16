FULL LIST: Kendrick Lamar emerges biggest 2024 BET Hip Hop award winner

Kendrick Lamar, American rapper, became biggest winner of the 2024 BET Hip Hop Award on Tuesday night, winning eight laurels.

While Megan Thee Stallion was the top nominee with 12 nominations, Lamar who had 11, became the biggest winner of the event.

Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, including 50 Cent, amongst other were part of the award winners.

See full list of winners and categories below:

Hip-hop artist of the year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Drake

Future

GloRilla

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Song of the year

“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat

“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti

“FTCU,” Nicki Minaj

“Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red

“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

Hip-hop album of the year

American Dream, 21 Savage

Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla

For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake

In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red

Megan, Megan Thee Stallion

One of Wun, Gunna

WINNER: Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

Utopia, Travis Scott

We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin

Best hip-hop video

“8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake

“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Big Mama,” Latto

“Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B

WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Type Shit,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Best breakthrough hip-hop artist

41

310babii

Bossman Dlow

Cash Cobain

Lady London

WINNER: Sexyy Red

Skilla Baby

Tommy Richman

Best collaboration

“At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott

“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert

“First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J.Cole

WINNER: “Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

“Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Best duo or group

¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Common & Pete Rock

Earthgang

Flyana Boss

WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin

Rick Ross & Meek Mill

Best live performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Drake

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Common

Drake

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Video director of the year

20k Visuals

A$AP Rocky

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers & Travis Scott

Doja Cat & Nina McNeely

Offset

Producer of the year

Atl Jacob

Cash Cobain

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Metro Boomin

Pete Rock

Q-Tip

WINNER: The Alchemist

DJ of the year

Big Von

DJ D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

WINNER: The Alchemist

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

Mustard

Best hip-hop platform

Bootleg Kev

WINNER: Club Shay Shay

Complex

Drink Champs

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

On the Radar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Hustler of the year

A$AP Rocky

Cam’ron & Ma$e

WINNER: 50 Cent

Cardi B

Drake

Fat Joe

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: best featured verse

21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)

A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)

Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)

Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)

J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)

Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)

Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)

Impact track

“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock

“Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow

“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Humble Me,” Killer Mike

WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Precision,” Big Sean

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

Best international flow

SDM, France

Leys Mc, France

Racionais Mcs, Brazil

Budah, Brazil

WINNER: Ghetts, UK

Bashy, UK

Stefflon Don, UK

Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa

Blxckie, South Africa

Odumodublvck, Nigeria

