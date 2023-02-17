Burnaboy, Kizz Daniel, Tems, other Nigerian artistes dominate Tingo Soundcity MVP Award 2023

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Soundcity held the 5th edition of its continental music award festival, the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival powered by Tingo Mobile with sponsorship from MunchIT, Pepsi and Desperados.

The event, which was held at the Eko Convention Centre, in Lagos, was anchored by South African actress, Pearl Thusi, and was opened with a superlative performance by Mohbad, which set the tone for the night.

Performers who captured the energy of African music in the course of the night include; Phina, Gyakie, Magixx, Pheelz, Spyro, Ruger, TI Blaze, Zuchu, Gyakie, Seyi Vibez, Ladipoe, Blackbonez, Ladipoe, Vector, Kaligraph Jones, Black Sherrif and a host of others.

According to the founder of Soundcity, Tajudeen Adepetu, the MVP Awards celebrates and showcases the finest of African music as well as artists. The initiative, he said, recognises the hard work, creativity and craft of African Musicians provides its global audience access to premium entertainment and promotes the African entertainment industry.

In celebrating the uniqueness of the African music culture, a black carpet reception preceded the award ceremony hosted by Eso Dike and Pearl Hart, while Latasha Ngwube and Enioluwa Adeoluwa hosted the fashion police. The reception featured interviews with the glamorous guests at the award ceremony.

Also, the sponsors of the show treated guests to a sampling of their products at the black carpet reception.

The founder of Tingo Moblie, Dozy Mmobousi, said; “At Tingo, we are at the forefront of providing solutions for African businesses. Our platform leverages the energy of the African youths to drive innovation and there is no better ally than supporting African artists and the music industry hence our partnership with the Soundcity MVP award”.

Among those who presented awards during the night were Nollywood actors and artistes from all over Africa including; Daniel Etim-Effiong. RMD, Mr Macaroni, casts of Shanty made up of the trio of Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Mercy Eke and a host of others.

Read also: Paramount, MTV Base advocate institutional partnerships to sustain Afrobeats’ growth

The award ceremony had 15 categories, out of which Nigerian singers 12. It also featured special recognition for innovators in different fields including business, fintech , fashion and more.

While Senegalese singer Akon received the Legend Award, highlight of the night was the special tribute to the recently departed entertainers including South African rapper, AKA who met an untimely death on the morning of the award ceremony.

In the Viewer’s Choice category, Kidi, a Ghanaian artiste, won with ‘Touch It’, Nigeria’s Oxlade won the Listener’s Choice, Ajebo Hustlers won the Best Group Or Duo category, while, Ruger, a Nigerian artiste, won the Best New Artiste, Tems won Best Female MVP while Best Male MVP went to Asake.

Buga by Kizz Daniel & Tekno , won Song of the Year, Burna Boy won African Artist of the Year, Akon won Legend Award, while Anthony Elumelu was recognized with Innovation and Excellence in Business Entrepreneurship.