Why Ghanaian King, Yahu Blackwell is seeking opportunity to speak at Trump’s Rally

His Royal Highness; King Jeroboam Yah Nii Armah Blackwell (Yahu Blackwell) who rules under the stool name “Nii Armah Gbejelor The First” aims for an opportunity to speak to the American people at a Presidential campaign rally for Donald J. Trump.

King Yahu Blackwell “Osu Noryaa Mantse” is an Osu GaDangme American, the first royal son hailing from house Adu Kpono We, Kinkawe quarters.

He is a royal descendant of the GaDangme slaves, taken during the height of the Portuguese and Danish slave trade (Trans Atlantic). Ultimately with his direct ancestors settling to the west in Northumberland Co. Virginia, USA.

His great great grandfather “Royston Austin Blackwell” was an Osu GaDangme slave who escaped slavery during the Union Troop Invasion in Northumberland Co. Virginia USA.

Royston enlisted in the Revenue Cutter Service “Negro Revenue Cutter Tigers” — and served in the American Civil War.

But this is not the end of HRH’s military pedigree … as King Yahu Blackwell paternal grandfathers also served in WW1, WW2, as well as the General Army of the Republic (GAR).

King Nii Armah Gbejelor (Yahu Blackwell) is the royal political power, and bridge between the Osu monarchy and the rest of the known world.

As we all know it’s 2024, it’s presidential election time in the United States.

His Royal Highness seeks to speak with President Donald J. Trump, as he believes in his vision for the future of the United States, not just for the African diaspora but all the citizens of the USA.

“If things are better for the diaspora, it will also be better for Africa” – HRH Yahu Blackwell

As he aims to reform the Osu Education system.

“My grandfathers fought for this country, even as slaves … so that the American dream can be a reality for all” – HRH Yahu Blackwell

With the United States being the headquarters for global economic growth, HRH desires to see the economy stabilize. Not only for American citizens, but also so that the children of Osu may benefit as well.

With the steady decline in the economy, inflation, crime, the sexualization of our children, gender rights taken from parents, etc …

His royal highness seeks to speak at one of Trumps Presidential campaign rallies, to encourage the African diaspora to support Donald J. Trump as we all fight and take a stand to “Make America Great Again”.