7 things to know about the UK's new digital entry permits

From April 2, 2025, travellers to the United Kingdom will need more than just a passport to enter the country. The UK is introducing the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a digital entry permit designed to enhance border security and streamline entry processes.

The ETA aligns the UK with countries like the US and Australia, reinforcing border security and curbing immigration misuse.

Travellers are advised to apply well in advance of their trip to avoid delays.

Here are key things to know about the new system:

Not a visa

The ETA is not a visa but a digital security check. It allows eligible travellers to enter the UK without needing a visa but does not guarantee entry.

Application process

Travellers can apply through the UK government’s dedicated mobile app or official website. The process requires answering security questions, providing an address and workplace details, and uploading a passport photo.

Validity period

An approved ETA is valid for two years, permitting multiple entries and stays of up to six months, as long as the passport remains valid.

Cost

The application currently costs €10 (about $12.80) but will increase to €16 in the coming months.

Security Checks

The system screens applicants for criminal records and other security risks before approving entry.

Who needs it

The ETA is mandatory for travellers from visa-exempt countries, including those from the EU, the US, and other countries that previously only needed a passport.

Age requirements

Applicants aged nine and older must submit a facial photo along with their passport photo during the application.

