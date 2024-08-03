Protest: Calls on Tinubu to address the nation mount

Nigerians are worried that President Bola Tinubu seems unperturbed about the protests across the nation.

They say Tinubu must show leadership and address the concerns of the nation and the protesters.

“If President Tinubu wants the protests to stop, he must come out and address Nigerians,” Solomon Dalung, former minister of youths and sports, said on Friday while addressing protesters at Old Airport Roundabout in Jos, Plateau State capital

The former minister emphasised that the protesters are not just asking for good governance but also seeking accountability and transparency from the government.

The former minister emphasised that the protesters are not just asking for good governance but also seeking accountability and transparency from the government.

“Nigerians want to know what is happening to their country and how their resources are being utilized,” he added.

Dalung commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct and urged them to remain law-abiding. The protesters in Jos have been demanding good governance, economic reforms, and an end to corruption. They have also called for the government to address the high level of unemployment, poverty, and inequality in the country.

Meanwhile, Sam Ode, program manager at the International Organization for Peace and Social Justice (PSJ), has described the ongoing protests in Nigeria as a peaceful expression of grievances by the citizens.

According to Ode, the protesters are sending a clear message to the government that they are unhappy with the current state of affairs and are demanding a change.

Ode commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct, saying, “As much as the youth are hungry, they are peaceful, dancing, and showing the government that they are placing their demands.”

He emphasised that the government needs to listen to the protesters and address the root cause of the issue, rather than waste resources and violate their rights.

Ode warned that if the president fails to address the protesters’ demands, Nigerians have the capacity to remain on the streets until their voices are heard.

“If the president is not coming out to address the people that have hired him, then Nigerians have also the capacity to remain on the street until the right thing is done,” he said.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, berated President Bola Tinubu for failing to address Nigerians over the #EndBadGovernance protests. The party said the President needs to urgently address Nigerians to halt the ongoing protests that entered its 3rd day on Saturday. BusinessDay gathered no fewer than 16 persons have lost their lives, while several protesters have been arrested across the country. The PDP also called on the federal government to urgently institute a process of investigation into the killing of some innocent citizens who participated in the protests. The PDP in a statement signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said President Tinubu must immediately address Nigerians on urgent steps to reduce the price of petroleum products, stem the fall of the Naira and ensure speedy provision of food among other critical issues so as to revamp the productive sector, stimulate employment and restore stability in the polity. “Our party expresses concerns that President Tinubu’s silence is sending a very dangerous signal and heightening public apprehension that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government is insensitive to the feelings of the citizens and the overall sorry state of affairs in the nation. “It is indeed worrisome that President Tinubu could remain silent as Nigerians are on the streets demanding for good governance, protection, security and welfare, which are the primary purpose of government. “The world is watching in horror as operatives of APC-controlled security agencies assault, shoot and kill unarmed protesters, with thugs allegedly mobilized by the APC also unleashing violence on innocent Nigerians.” The party called on the President to end his silence immediately by addressing the nation and reassuring the citizens on issues bordering on the reduction in the price of petroleum products and food prices. “Our Party insists that with a deft, transparent and innovative management of resources, economic potentials, comparative advantage and refining capacity, petrol should not sell more than N200 per liter in Nigeria especially with a strategic investment in gas production. “President Tinubu should also urgently commence the process of recovering the over N50 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders, reduce tariffs on essential goods, cut the cost of governance, review all luxury items in his government and channel funds recovered to programmes that have direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians. “Furthermore, while calling for a thorough investigation into the reported killing of unarmed Nigerians by certain unscrupulous security operatives.”