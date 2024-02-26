Lagos supports 5,000 farmers with inputs to tackle rising food prices

The Lagos state government is set to support 5,000 farmers with key inputs, arable land and finance to boost food production and tackle the surging prices of staple crops.

Abisola Olusanya commissioner of agriculture Lagos state and Oluwarotimi Fashola special adviser to the governor on Agriculture, and other staff members at the Ministry of Agriculture recently held a meeting with the Farmers Associations to discuss the modalities.

The aim of the meeting was for the government to provide an enabling environment to boost farming in order to regulate prices traders sell food items to residents at the market.

The commissioner noted how the government over the years has been supportive to the farmers with introducing modern farming techniques and accessibility to land for crop yield being a major hurdle for farmers in Nigeria, in areas such as Ito- Ikin in Epe and Badagry where access to ample water resources is available.

Delighted with the turnout and commitment displayed by the farmers during the meeting, Olusanya acknowledged farmers as the backbone of the nation’s food supply and commended their dedication, ensuring prompt support from the agric ministry in various regions of the state.

In response, during the meeting the farmers expressed their gratitude for the government’s collaboration in enhancing food production and also cited some areas they need the government’s aid.

Shehu Usman Jubril, the chairman Mile 12 International Market, Lagos said they were glad that government gave them opportunity to move closer to partner in boosting food production in the state

Issa Mohammed, a farmer and leader of the Hausa community in Tejuosho area of the state ,lamented challenges faced by the farmers including eviction from the lands they utilized for cultivation. He appealed to the government for intervention in securing their farm activities.

Also, Abubakar Abdullahi, who leads farmers in Ojo Axis, highlighted the need for consistent support from the state government, citing fluctuation of fertiliser prices.

He said the commissioner has knowledge about their challenges as a field person adding they have 1,400 farmers in the Ojo axis.