FG empowers smallholder farmers in FCT to boost food production

The federal government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, (FMAFS) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning (FMBNP) has empowered 250 smallholder farmers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with Agricultural inputs to boost productivity as well as achieve food and nutrition security.

Implemented under the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) the program seeks to address poverty at its roots and boost the economic growth of Nigerians.

Speaking during the training and empowerment of verified and validated farmers, Temitope Fadeshemi, permanent secretary at the ministry stated that the farmers being the backbone of the agricultural sector and relevant tool for national prosperity, are placed on the front burner of the President Tinubu-led renewed hope agenda.

According to him, “Through initiatives like training and empowerment programs, we are sowing the seeds of positive change, ensuring that smallholder farmers have the knowledge, resources, and support needed to thrive in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape.

“As we equip these farmers with the tools to enhance productivity, improve resilience, and embrace sustainable practices, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector.”

Representing the permanent secretary, Michael Brooks, director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Services, said that the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS), in collaboration with the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Service (FDAE), has diligently enumerated and validated approximately 250 farmers for participation in this transformative program.

He explained that ‘’ the farmers are not just the backbone of the agricultural sector and heartbeat but also the heartbeat of national prosperity, hence are placed on the front burner under the President Tinubu-led ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda’’.

He also charged participating farmers to see their role as paramount in shaping the trajectory of the nation’s agricultural success.

In his address, Deola Lordbanjou, director II, FDAES, stated that the inputs were being distributed to farmers free of charge in recognition of their impact on society. He also appealed to Nigerians to engage in backyard farming to ease pressure and solve the problem of hunger in the land.

One of the beneficiaries, Lydia Oke, expressed delight at the intervention and assistance given to smallholder farmers and promised that the inputs would be used judiciously.