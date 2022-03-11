ACA President honoured for role in cashew development

The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has honoured Babatola Faseru, the President of the African Cashew Alliance (ACA) for his role in the growth of the Nigerian cashew industry.

The astute cashew businessman received this honorary award during the National Cashew flag-off ceremony held in Ogbomosho Tuesday to officially open the 2022 cashew season in Nigeria.

According to the NCAN, the award was in recognition of his efforts and commitment to developing the cashew industry in Nigeria over the past two decades as the chairman of the Cashew Development and Investments Project Limited as well as E-brand Investments Limited and serving as the President of the association for nine years.

In receiving the award, Faseru expressed delight for the recognition of his effort, expressing his continuous commitment to support and collaborate with all stakeholders to develop the sector in Nigeria.

Read also: Julius Berger commits to zero waste, diversifies into cashew processing

He said the ACA, under his leadership, will continue to work closely with stakeholders, and development partners towards building a competitive cashew industry in Africa.

He is currently the executive chairman of Colossus Investments Limited, a leading agricultural commodity exporting company in Nigeria. Also, he is the chairman of Cashew Development and Investments Project Limited as well as E-brand Investments Limited.

He served as an executive member of the African Cashew Alliance (ACA) from 2012-2014 and was subsequently elected vice president – a position he held until 2018. He is the current board president of the cashew alliance, following his election in December 2020.