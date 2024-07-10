Eight Schengen countries issuing lowest multiple entry visa

The Schengen Area, known for its visa-free travel across 27 European countries, has varying policies regarding the issuance of multiple entry visas (MEVs).

These visas, allowing multiple entries and exits within a set period, are highly sought after by frequent travellers. However, some countries are more stringent in their issuance policies.

The issuance rates of MEVs reflect each country’s unique immigration policies, security concerns, and the volume of applications they handle.

For travellers seeking MEVs, understanding the specific requirements and procedures of each country is crucial.

Applying well in advance and providing comprehensive documentation can significantly increase the chances of obtaining a multiple-entry visa, facilitating seamless travel across the Schengen Area

In 2023, Schengen Area Member States issued fewer multiple-entry visas compared to 2022. Data from Schengen visa statistics shows that while 58.1% of all visas granted in 2022 were MEVs, this figure dropped to 54.2% in 2023.

Here are the Top 7 Schengen countries with the lowest multiple-entry visa issuance

1. Malta

Despite its popularity as a tourist destination, Malta issued only 8,223 multiple-entry visas. This low number can be attributed to Malta’s stringent visa policies and its small size, limiting the number of applications processed.

Additionally, Malta’s thorough vetting process ensures that only genuine travellers are granted MEVs, prioritizing security over tourism.

2. Iceland

Iceland issued 8,549 MEVs. The low issuance rate is likely due to the country’s remote location and relatively smaller number of visa applicants compared to other Schengen countries.

Iceland’s immigration policies are also known to be meticulous, focusing on maintaining the integrity of its borders.

3. Finland

Finland issued 14,702 multiple-entry visas. Finland’s cautious approach to visa issuance is influenced by its strict immigration policies and the emphasis on security.

The country also has a lower influx of visa applications compared to central European nations, contributing to the lower MEV issuance rate.

4. Norway

Norway issued 20,594 multiple-entry visas. Similar to its Nordic neighbours, Norway prioritizes security and thorough background checks in its visa issuance process.

The country’s smaller population and geographical location also result in fewer visa applications, impacting the overall MEV issuance rate.

5. Sweden

Sweden issued 31,732 multiple-entry visas. Sweden’s balanced approach to immigration and visa issuance ensures that only those with legitimate reasons are granted MEVs.

The rigorous vetting process and a moderate volume of visa applications contribute to Sweden’s position on this list.

6. Czech Republic

The Czech Republic issued 39,359 multiple-entry visas. The country’s stringent visa policies and comprehensive evaluation process for applicants ensure that MEVs are granted judiciously.

Additionally, the Czech Republic’s central location in Europe leads to a higher scrutiny of visa applications.

7. Spain

Spain issued 297,215 multiple-entry visas. Although this number is significantly higher than the other countries on this list, it is still relatively low considering Spain’s popularity.

The high demand for Spanish visas means that the authorities have to be selective, focusing on applicants with strong ties to their home countries and legitimate reasons for multiple entries.

8. France

France issued 791,417 multiple-entry visas. While this is the highest number among the countries listed, it remains low compared to the overall number of visa applications France receives.

France’s stringent visa policies, aimed at ensuring national security and managing immigration effectively, result in a cautious approach to MEV issuance.