Corruption thrives in secrecy, making it crucial for citizens to feel empowered to report unethical practices without fear of reprisal. In societies where individuals can freely expose corruption, governments are held to higher accountability standards, fostering transparency and trust. Across Africa, some countries have made significant strides in creating safe environments where citizens can stand against corruption, knowing their voices will be heard and protected.

From West Africa to Southern Africa, these nations are paving the way for increased civic participation in the fight against corruption. By examining their successes, we gain valuable insights into the policies and cultural shifts that enable individuals to take a stand, inspiring other nations to follow suit in promoting transparency and justice.

According to Afrobarometer, here are the Top 10 African countries where citizens report corruption without fear

1. Mauritania (61%)

Leading the list, 61% of Mauritanian citizens report feeling safe to expose corruption. This indicates a relatively open environment where individuals trust the system to protect whistleblowers.

2. Morocco (50%)

Half of Morocco’s population expresses confidence in reporting corruption without fear, reflecting the country’s gradual progress in promoting transparency and civic engagement.

3. Gambia (46%)

In Gambia, 46% of citizens feel secure enough to report corrupt activities, highlighting the growing trust in reforms aimed at safeguarding whistleblowers.

4. Benin (46%)

Benin shares the same percentage as Gambia, with 46% of people indicating they can report corruption without fear. This is consistent with the country’s broader efforts to strengthen accountability.

5. Zambia (34%)

Zambia records 34% of citizens who feel safe reporting corruption. The government’s ongoing reforms aim to further empower individuals to take a stand against unethical practices.

6. Mali (34%)

Mali ties with Zambia in this regard, with 34% of its population confident in reporting corruption. This demonstrates a positive shift towards protecting whistleblowers in the country.

7. Sierra Leone (34%)

Sierra Leone also records 34%, reflecting the growing acceptance of whistleblowing as a tool for combating corruption.

8. Namibia (33%)

In Namibia, 33% of citizens are comfortable reporting corruption, showcasing the nation’s efforts to create a safer space for accountability and transparency.

9. Niger (31%)

With 31% of citizens expressing confidence, Niger is gradually building an environment where corruption can be reported without fear of repercussions.

10. Guinea (31%)

Guinea rounds out the list with 31%, indicating the need for further reforms to encourage more citizens to report corruption fearlessly.

