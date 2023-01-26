Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to peace, stability in Afghanistan

Pakistan and Russia, have reaffirmed their commitment to practical engagement with Afghan authorities to ensure stability and peace in the war-torn country.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry, which made this known in a statement on Thursday, said the two sides also expressed their commitment to joint efforts to solve issues related to regional security.

The statement is coming on the heels of a meeting between Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, and Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday in Islamabad.

Both sides agreed to remain actively engaged to promote peace, stability and economic development in the region for the welfare of the people.

Underscoring that a peaceful neighborhood remained a strategic imperative for Pakistan, Khar stressed that Afghanistan, with its location as a bridge between Central Asia and South Asia, was central to achieving the full potential of socio-economic development and regional connectivity.

The minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with other regional countries to achieve the goals.

He urged the international community to extend humanitarian support to the country, in order to ensure a sustainable pathway for Afghanistan’s prosperity and development.