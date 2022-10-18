Over 40 miners killed in Turkey mine underground explosion

At least 40 coal miners have died from an underground explosion in a coal mine in Turkey.

The incident which occured on Friday happened 300 meters underground with 110 miners on the site.

Emergency teams carried out a 20 hour rescue operation at the site.

The President of Turkey Recep Erdogan called for a thorough investigation to be done to determine the cause of the explosion. He said this when addressing the miners who survived.

“Of course we will determine how the explosion happened and whether there’s any one responsible through administrative and legal investigation. We no longer want to see deficiencies or unnecessary risk in our mines,” he said.

The mine belongs to the State- owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises

An investigation is being done to find the cause of the explosion.