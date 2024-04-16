My trial is an assault on America, Trump says

Donald Trump, the immediate past president of the USA, has described his long-awaited hush-money trial in Manhattan court, New York as an assault on the country.

He disclosed this to the press on getting to the courthouse on Monday.

“Every legal scholar said this case is nonsense, it should have never been brought, there is no case,” Trump said.

“This is an assault on America and that’s why I’m very proud to be here,” he added.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to the tune of $130,000 in a scheme to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with adult film actress Stormy Daniels to shield his 2016 election campaign from adverse publicity.

However, the former president has maintained his innocence, describing his trial as “an assault on America”.

In a short speech with the press at the courthouse in Manhattan, Trump said such cases leveled against him “has never happened before, there has never been anything like this”.

Trump’s court appearance will mark the first time ever that a US president, past or present, has faced a criminal trial.

According to reports, the trial is expected to last at least six weeks, with the first one or two dedicated to the complicated task of selecting a jury.