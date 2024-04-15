Donald Trump: All criminal cases against ex-president as trial begins

Donald Trump is today making his first appearance in court as the trial begins in relation to hush money payments.

The 77-year-old will become the first former president to stand trial in a criminal case when he appears before the New York courthouse on Monday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had investigated Mr Trump’s business records and brought 34 counts against him last year.

The charges are in connection to allegations he arranged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election to silence her accounts of sexual encounters with him. He is also accused of a second alleged payment to buy the silence of a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, with whom he is alleged to have had an affair.

Manhattan prosecutors allege Mr Trump tried to conceal a violation of election laws during his 2016 run.

Prosecutors claim he was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including a $130,000 (£104,000) payment to Ms Daniels. They claim he did this in part to “promote his candidacy”.

The payments were made by Mr Trump’s then lawyer, Michael Cohen, days before the election. Mr Trump has denied an affair with Ms Daniels.

Jury selection will begin on Monday.

But this is far from the only charges that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is facing.

Here are all the criminal cases that Donald Trump is in line for.

Hush money

Donald Trump became the first former president to be criminally indicted when state prosecutors charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The case centres on allegations Mr Trump authorised hush money payments to bury allegations of an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign.

Normally, falsifying business records in New York is a misdemeanour, but prosecutors have brought felony charges, which happens when it is alleged the defendant falsified the records with the intent of furthering a separate underlying crime.

The trial began on Monday April 15.

The worst-case scenario for Trump would be a four-year prison sentence for each charge, although it seems more likely he would be granted probation.

Inciting Capitol riots in 2021

Trump has been charged with four crimes relating to his attempts to derail the transfer of power in the 2020 election.

These are conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

The trial has been postponed indefinitely to allow time for an appeal from Trump and there is also a legal battle over whether a former president can be prosecuted.

The case will go before the US Supreme Court where justices in April will decide whether Trump can be prosecuted. But the following hearings will probably not be heard before the election in November.

Justices are set to hear the case on April 25 and will make their decision by June.

If Trump wins the presidency, he could then pardon himself. A worst-case scenario for him would be a 20-year prison sentence but this is a case without precedent in the US.

Classified documents

Mr Trump faces 37 separate charges in a classified documents case.

He is accused of more than 30 violations of the Espionage Act over claims he stored dozens of classified documents at his Florida resort of Mar–a-Lago and refused to return them to the FBI.

Prosecutors allege that, on at least two occasions, Trump showed sensitive documents to others who weren’t supposed to view them – among them an apparent top-secret plan of military attack.

Trump and his long-time aide Walt Nauta are accused of conspiring to obstruct justice by blocking investigators. The date for a trial has been put back and back, with prosecutors wanting it to take place in August but it seems likely it might be heard after November’s election.

Prison would again be the worst-case scenario for Mr Trump but the logistics of putting a former president behind bars mean that it is unlikely to happen.

Conspiring to overturn 2020 Georgia state election result

Finally, Mr Trump has been charged with conspiracy to commit forgery in Georgia over his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

On January 2, 2021, Mr Trump called Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and urged him to “find” 11,780 votes for Trump in an explosive phone call. This would have overturned the narrow victory for Joe Biden in the state, as Mr Biden won the state with fewer than 12,000 votes.

The slew of charges against him in Georgia include racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery, false statements and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

For this one, prosecutors want to begin a case in August but a date has not been set – and, like the other cases, a loss for Trump could potentially result in prison time.